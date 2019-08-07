Umapine
January 22, 1971 — August 5, 2019
Longtime Umapine resident Matthew Kemble Tellefson passed away August 5, 2019, at his home.
Matt was born January 22, 1971, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla, Washington, to Kemble and Alice Tellefson. He graduated from Weston- McEwen High School, Athena, Oregon, in 1989. He then earned associates degrees in animal science and ag production from Blue Mountain Community College.
He worked at Brittany Farming and LB Trucks before joining Tumac Machinery in 1996. When Papé Machinery bought out Tumac, he continued working for them and was still employed there as a territory manager at the time of his death. He also raised Charolais cattle on the family farm.
Matt loved his family, cattle, John Deere equipment, people young and old, and good times. He touched many lives here in our valley and across the country. Matt had no enemies; he was truly a good human being —– one of a kind. All his friends looked forward to his giant teddy bear spirit and hugs. They knew they could always count on him to be a true friend with that special, infectious smile and laugh that endeared him to everyone he met.
Survivors include his son Lane and daughter Jessica; his parents Alice and Kemble Tellefson; brother Myles Tellefson and his wife Lisa; nephew Keifer Larsen; nieces Tessa Pryor, TyAnn Tellefson and Tara Tellefson; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and countless friends.
Matt's service will be held at the Milton-Freewater Junior Showgrounds which is located behind Bordertown Feed, 84575 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater, on Sunday, August 11 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a project dear to Matt’s heart, which is new restrooms for the Milton-Freewater Junior Show Fairgrounds; their mailing address is M. F. Jr. Show, P.O. Box 379, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862, Attn: Dana Lane.
