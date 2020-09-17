Pendleton
September 30, 1962 — September 14, 2020
There is a new champagne supernova in the sky with our sister’s name: Maureen.
Maureen Minthorn both entered and departed this world in Portland, Oregon. The Creator sent her to us at Holladay Park Hospital and reclaimed her at OHSU. She was the third daughter and youngest child of four born to Leslie Everett Minthorn and Patricia Genevieve (Magee) Minthorn.
She spent her earliest years in Portland attending Lynch School until the family returned to the family homestead on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at McKay Creek in 1971. She graduated from Pilot Rock High School in 1980. Involved in a variety of activities and sports, she is most remembered as a varsity cheerleader.
After high school she became a legal secretary and paralegal, briefly attending Santa Rosa College.
Of Cayuse-Yakama descent, she was from birth an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation outside of Pendleton. Her Indian name was Comsalee, or Hummingbird. She was raised in the traditional culture and society of the Umatilla tribe and participated both when expected, and just as often voluntarily in an untold number of events throughout her life. She reveled in life. She sewed, harvested and dried traditional foods, held memorable gatherings and family celebrations, actively participated in longhouse events, honed her culinary skills via television, traveled extensively, hosted celebrities, treasured her Grandmother Lucy Minthorn, held canopy dinners, made friends anywhere she went, annually filled and distributed Christmas baskets of handmade and home-cooked goodies, held picnics on the living room floor, hosted elaborate parties, grew flowers and plants in her yard, stayed in way cool hotels, had DJs and put dance floors on her lawn, made a series of personal annual treks over the years, picked huckleberries, canned fish, bought flowers and often made her own arrangements, and made and did sweat with other women. She loved to sing and adored the rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar”!
Maureen was a keen, meticulous, and extremely organized force to be reckoned with. She could get you anywhere on the planet and back again. Unlike our president, she could read and was voracious about it. Liked to take the side of the underdog. Always had at least one cat and, in Oregon, both cats and dogs. Lived in San Francisco, Oakland, San Rafael, Santa Rosa and Novato, California. She was the best shopper and had a long loving relationship with Costco. Oh, and she loved “Star Trek.” All of them! Quiz her at your peril. When you catch up with her, that is.
While living in California, Maureen met and was married to musician and former Wildhorse slot mechanic William Butler. They divorced not long after returning to Oregon and remained friends. The true love of her life and the man with whom she chose to spend the remainder of it with is Victor Allen Bates, director of security at Wildhorse. Fellow tribal members, they knew each other already, but got together while he worked at the casino. In fact, they are distant cousins, both are direct descendants of Chief Yellowhawk, our family signer of the Treaty of 1855. In turn, each of them are great-grandchildren of Phillip and Lizzie Minthorn — Maureen through Wilford and Lucy Minthorn, Victor through Anna Minthorn Wannasay and Jason Wannasay. They married on May 6, 2018.
The gift of life she most treasured was the birth of their son and her only child, Tahner Allen Bates, on June 19, 1999. She was thankful for enough time to see him into his young adulthood. The family resides in their still very new house at Mission near the Umatilla River. She referred to Victor and son Tahner as “her men.” Her men were of great comfort and help to her over the years Maureen fought cancer. She sang their praises and gave frequent public thanks both to them and for them. In turn, everyone was thankful that Maureen got to live in her new house in the time she had left.
Maureen’s careers are already historical and well documented. It began with a desire to live in California and she began that phase by moving to San Francisco in the early 1980s.
From 1981-1983, she was the training coordinator and administrative assistant with the American Indian Lawyer Training Program, Inc. in Oakland, California. She was responsible for coordinating regional training events for tribal court advocates and tribal court judges in Indian tribal court systems. She worked with staff attorney/curriculum development specialists in the design and development of training materials. From May 1983 until she returned to the Umatilla Reservation, she was the training coordinator and administrative manager at the National Indian Justice Center, Inc. in Petaluma. She retained her previous job duties but was involved in all aspects of administering NIJC, an organization formed to design and deliver educational, research, technical assistance, and training programs to promote the development of justice in Indian Country.
Even after her return to Oregon, she provided guidance and technical assistance to the Tribal Law and Policy Institute. There she served as occasional consultant and super volunteer to the executive director, Jerry Gardner, and board president, Abby Abinanti, on a wide range of topics. Over the years, Maureen coordinated multiple conferences for the Office of Victims of Crime Indian Nations around the U.S. It’s my own opinion that there were judges, prosecutors, staff attorneys, and other court personnel within her reach anywhere in the country. My sister was never a criminal or troublemaker but if anything ever did happen to her it would not surprise me one bit if a judge stepped in to help her out. She certainly knew a plethora of them.
The work for which Maureen will be most remembered here will be for her leadership in developing policy and providing oversight to protect casino assets as chief gaming inspector for the Umatilla Tribal Gaming Commission. Like her brother Micheal and sister MelSue, also hired in casino management positions, the three of us knew not one thing about gambling or gaming operations except for some short training and operation manual study before Wildhorse Resort & Casino opened November 4, 1994. The three of us learned and thrived in gaming management and regulation. It is fascinating that although Maureen became an expert at casino law and regulation, developed and honed financial controls to protect casino assets, she never learned to gamble. Rest assured, MelSue and I did. Fast. On a sibling outing one night away from work she joined us and sat at a machine to play. A few moments later she was still just sitting there after inserting her money. She said, “What do I do?” Didn’t catch on even when shown, either. She knows the math, but not the game. So that first outing was her last.
I always thought of her as the casino chief of police, minus a 9 mm pistol. She didn’t pack a pistol, but did have the power to have you arrested if need be. The job is simply to protect the assets. Simple to say, anyway. In order to do this she had to study existing federal gaming laws and learn from scratch by studying gaming compacts and procedural guides and policies already in effect. Initially, Gaming Regulation was a department within the casino organizational chart. Ultimately, tribal government assumed control of regulation, as the casino owner. The separation of regulation from operations left no opportunity for collusion or unfair influence. In joint cooperation with the Oregon State Police Gaming Unit, her staff conducted background checks and investigations of all gaming personnel and primary management officials. Her office issued and regulated gaming licenses only after passing all of the investigation. They are legally responsible and the only entity that can accept or release a slot machine for play. Maureen also had oversight of the Surveillance Department, who observe casino operations to insure that gaming is fair and procedures are followed as published. She was instrumental in the establishment of a Surveillance Network of Oregon tribal casinos. They share information among each other about casino cheats, theft or counterfeiting, and scams identified for the common good. They also monitor and regulate all table games, Keno, and Bingo.
She served on innumerable commissions and committees.
Then one day, about 8 years ago, Maureen had gallstones removed in a fairly common and routine procedure. Like so many others she brought her stones home and we all marveled. However, the pathology report revealed that she had gallbladder cancer. The knowledge sent shock waves through our Minthorn line. Until then, the Pat and Les Minthorn clan had never been faced with the potential loss of one of its members. The story of Maureen’s courageous and fierce determination to rid herself of this disease and the battle that ensued is epic. I’ll not detail that struggle here except to say that over those years and prior to her departure last Monday, Maureen experienced a comeback from the very edge of death’s door four times! Each time the cancer appeared to be gone or under control, and she was able to resume her normal activities somewhat. Over a week ago, she again became ill once again, but this time her body became infected and she became comatose and remained so after being airlifted to Portland. Last Monday it was decided to stop life support. Victor, our parents and others gathered at her bedside in Portland while many others participated by live video feed as Dad sang her favorite Washat song, also a favorite of Grama Lucy. Shortly after equipment was turned off and while breathing on her own Maureen opened her eyes and regained consciousness. She made eye contact with our mom and said, “I love you.” Sadly, we did not get a fifth miracle. Maureen returned to a coma a few minutes later. So Victor took her hand and gently moved it back and forth in order to “grab the light” as he again sang that same Indian song to her. As he completed the final verse, the Creator took her back. It was 5:24 p.m.
Maureen is survived by her husband, Victor, and son Tahner at the home; parents Les and Pat Minthorn of McKay Creek; brothers Micheal L. Minthorn and Wayne Brown of McKay Creek; sisters Malissa Minthorn-Winks (Michael) and MelSue Barkley (John), also of McKay Creek, and Patricia Brown Rose of Olathe, Kansas; best friend from her days living in California, Laura Weddle Peterson of Scottsdale, Arizona; and treasured family friend and fellow cancer fighter William Hurt. He canceled his own chemotherapy treatment to spend time with Tahner when his mother was airlifted to Portland. How do you thank someone for that? Maureen leaves behind an absolutely enormous number of nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts, friends and acquaintances from around the globe. Anyone she became close to had a permanent relationship with her. She is predeceased by all of her grandparents including Wilford and Lucy Minthorn, and brother-in-law Lee Grannell (Minthorn).
The Bates-Minthorn families wish to give cheers and enormous thanks to everyone involved in caring for our Maureen in her struggle with cancer: the nurses and staff at St. Anthony Cancer Unit, as well as those nurses and hospitalists in the Medical-Surgical Unit, ICU and ER that took care of her multiple times. Special thanks to the expert and efficient ICU crew that cared for her the day she was flown to Portland. Nurse Colleen of Option Care is singled out as having become family during the time she worked with Maureen. Thank you and welcome, Colleen. The entire team and staff of the OHSU Cancer Treatment Center and ICU Unit. We are forever Dr. Quackenbush fans. So many more to name and give thanks to. Maureen was thankful to everyone and for everything done for her.
So Maureen didn’t know how to gamble, eh? Maybe not. But, like everything else, she became very learned in her disease, sought out information on treatments, studied the drugs and treatments, knew the clinical lab values, and fully participated in treatment with every ounce of energy that she was known for — quite simply to the bitter end. Maureen calculated odds and endured some of the highest risks and hazards in order to be with us for as long as possible. That was her way. Finally, the highest accolades go to Maureen’s bestest friend, Laura Petersen: occasional nurse consultant, frequent visitor, frequent flyer, phone caller, passionate listener, crying and laughing partner, partner in crime, and closest friend for all time. But for your love and willingness to help our sister Maureen in her battle she would have left us much sooner. You were always good medicine. We all love you and you, too, are a member of the Minthorn Family.
There are many more things to be said. I’ll likely add more detail later to the online obituary that will appear and be archived at Pioneer Chapel. Please sign her online condolence book. Tell us about Maureen from your perspective.
Oh, by the time you read this, services will have been held. Maureen’s final memorial will be decided and announced by family in 2021 or when the pandemic resolves. She was buried at Tutuilla Presbyterian Church Historical Cemetery.
So you ask and I knew you would: Where is that new Champagne Supernova called Maureen? Look north. In the words of Captain James T. Kirk of the Starship Enterprise: “Second star to the right, and on ’til morning. ...”
A’tatawisha, Maureen. It has always been so. I’m honored to have been chosen to write some of your story. I shall forever remain your big brother ... Mike (reporting from McKay Creek, Sept. 17, 2020)
