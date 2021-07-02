Seattle
June 1, 1930 — June 27, 2021
Maurice Herbert (Maury) Hudson, 91, previously of Roseburg, died Sunday, June 27, in Seattle, Washington. Maury was born June 1, 1930, in Pendleton, Oregon, and grew up in Coombs Canyon.
He graduated from Pendleton High School in 1948 and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Oregon in 1952. Maury met the love of his life and soulmate at U of O and married Patricia (Pat) Boyle on Aug. 9, 1952. They had four children and spent 41 happy years together before Pat’s death in 1993.
From 1952-1954, Maury served in the United States Army as a first lieutenant in the Finance Corps. After discharge, he had a long career in banking and real estate that began at First National Bank of Oregon, with branch assignments in Cottage Grove, North Bend, Springfield and Eugene. In 1971 he joined Douglas National Bank as a vice president and moved his family to Roseburg. He concluded his career as a co-owner of Douglas County Title before retiring in 1997.
Throughout his life, Maury celebrated his Oregon roots, taking pride in his connection to the Pendleton Round-Up, where during high school he played in the Happy Canyon band. He returned often to attend the Pendleton Round-Up. A great supporter of his alma mater, he was a fan of Duck Football, long before they became a winning team. After retirement, most of his attire was green and yellow.
Maury’s dry sense of humor and thoughtful demeanor earned him many friends, and he enjoyed gathering with his book club for over 30 years, organizing an annual trip to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and traveling the globe. But of utmost importance to him, Maury was a loving husband and father.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia (Pat) Lane Hudson; parents James Lowell and Mary (Mamie Hartnett) Hudson of Pendleton; brothers Bob Hudson of Portland, Ron Hudson of Pendleton, and Charles Hudson of Oregon City; and nephews Scott Hudson and Jim Hudson.
Survivors include his son, Gregory Lane Hudson and his wife Leilani Valera of Oak Grove, Oregon; son Patrick Maurice Hudson and his wife Kristi of Bothell, Washington; daughter Mary Elizabeth (Libby) Hudson and her husband Robert Freimark of Bainbridge Island, Washington; daughter Heather Zaida Hudson and her husband John Van Deursen of Seattle, Washington; six grandsons and two granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the First Presbyterian Church of Roseburg at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Contributions in Maury’s honor may be made to the Family Development Center (https://www.fdcroseburg.org/), Community Cancer Center, or the First Presbyterian Church of Roseburg Memorial Fund.
