Pendleton
September 30, 1997 — May 20, 2020
Mckenzie Dawn Corbin was born on September 30, 1997, in Hermiston, Oregon, and passed away on May 20, 2020, in Pendleton.
Mckenzie “Kenzie” is survived by her mother, Susan Corbin of Richland, Washington; father Rick Corbin of Bakersfield, California; grandma Jeanette Madsen of Goldendale, Washington; sister Bambi Gunnels of Pendleton and brother Jacob Gunnels of Pilot Rock and their respective families; and countless extended family members and friends.
Kenzie is preceded in death by her Papa and Grandma John and Betty Gunnels, and her Grandpa Larry Madsen, with whom she shared an extraordinary bond in life.
Kenzie grew up mainly in the Eastern Oregon area, and would spend her summers as a child with her many family members in Milton-Freewater.
She could light up a room with her smile, and her laughter was infectious. She made friends everywhere she went and was great at making everyone laugh.
Kenzie graduated high school in Pendleton with the Class of 2016. She was naturally gifted in drawing and painting, a trait that she shared with her brother, Jacob.
She grew up with her nephew, Wilbert, and niece, Jasmine, but had more of a sibling bond with them as they were all close in age.
She left this world too soon, and she will be missed immensely by all who knew her.
For those who wish to get information on the celebration of life that will be taking place on July 11, 2020, or send condolences, please contact members of Kenzie’s family through Facebook or on the message board on the Burns Mortuary website.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
