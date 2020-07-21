Boardman
December 15, 1996 — July 20, 2020
Megan Louise Hearn of Boardman was born December 15, 1996, in Reno, Nevada, the daughter of Carl and Alesia (Dommer) Hearn. She passed away in Boardman, Oregon, on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the age of 23.
Megan moved with her family to Boardman, Oregon, when she was in the second grade. She attended school in Boardman, where she graduated from Riverside High School in the class of 2015. While in high school, she served as the lieutenant governor for the Key Club and was a member of the Honor Society. After high school, she attended Western Oregon University on an art scholarship. She later attended Blue Mountain Community College, where she received an associate's degree in science. She currently was studying to become a pharmacy tech.
Megan enjoyed making artwork and loved her two cats, Dak and Moe.
She is survived by her parents, Carl and Alesia Hearn; grandparents Marvin and Louise Dommer; sister Caitlin and husband Sean Shimer and niece Tabitha; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.
A private family gathering will be held.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
