Pendleton
November 14, 1944 — July 29, 2019
Melissa Teele Woodbury of Pendleton, Ore., died Monday, July 29, 2019, of metastatic breast cancer. She was 74.
Melissa was born in Boston, Mass., on November 14, 1944, to Dorothy (Newman) and Stanley F. Teele. She was raised in Needham, Mass., and attended Buckingham School, Rosemary Hall, and Mt. Holyoke College; she graduated from New York University in 1966 with a B.A. in hHistory.
She married Dr. Ronald G. Woodbury on June 26, 1965. They raised their two daughters in Tumwater, Wash., but lived many places together, including Irvine, Ca.; Lock Haven, Pa.; Panama City, Republic of Panama; Potsdam, N.Y.; and St. Augustine, Fla.
Melissa worked as a librarian before retirement. She had made Pendleton her home since 2009 and was involved in many local organizations, including the AAUW, Altrusa, and the First Christian Church. She loved to travel and took trips all over the world with family and friends.
Melissa is survived by her two daughters, Dr. Deborah Woodbury Forte of Radnor, Pa., and Dr. Sarah Woodbury Haug and her husband Dan of Pendleton; six grandchildren, Brynne, Carew, Gareth and Taran Haug, and Thomas and Jonathan Forte; her brother, Jonathan Perriway Teele and his wife Joyce of New Hampshire; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 46 years, Ron, who died in 2011.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the First Christian Church in Pendleton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Christian Church of Pendleton (Disciples of Christ) or to the Pendleton Friends of the Library.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
