Hermiston
August 17, 1936 — February 26, 2019
Melva “Jean” Ruhl of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on August 17, 1936, in Milford, Nebraska, to parents Harry and Wilma (Gifford) Stahly. She passed away on February 26, 2019, at the Tri-City Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, Washington, at the age of 82.
Following her high school graduation, Jean attended the University of Nebraska and went on to graduate from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1957.
Jean was united in marriage to Otto “Skip” Ruhl on May 21, 1964, in Heppner, Oregon. They made their home in Hermiston, Oregon, where they raised their three daughters.
Jean worked for many years in various hospitals, including Pioneer Memorial Hospital and Good Shepherd Hospital. She worked as a nurse for the Hermiston School District for 12 years and later worked for the state of Oregon as a nurse at EOCI in Pendleton, Oregon. Jean retired from nursing after 40 years of service.
Jean was an active member of the Lutheran Church (ELCA) where she sang in the choir for many years; a member of Emblem Club #215; a member of Altrusa International of Hermiston for over 25 years; and served a total of five terms at Good Shepherd Community Hospital (nine years on the Board of Trustees and 10 years on the GSH Foundation Board).
Jean enjoyed reading, traveling, playing cards, crossword puzzles, cooking big holiday dinners for her family, playing the piano and all other music. Through the years Jean’s giving heart motivated her to volunteer in several organization such as teaching first aid and CPR for the Red Cross, devoting time to the Agape House, and participating in the SMART program reading with elementary students.
She is survived by her daughters Cynthia Ruhl, Hermiston, Ore., Laurie Ross and husband Rick, Hermiston, Ore., and Tracey Pollock and husband Sam, Hermiston, Ore.; grandsons Joshua Ross, Ryan Ross, Bryce Pollock and wife Madison, and Hayden Pollock, all of Hermiston, Ore.; great-granddaughter Clarabell Pollock, Hermiston, Ore.; and several nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Skip Ruhl; her parents; four sisters, Madeline June, Vivian Maxine, Willa Mae and Phyllis Ruth; and two brothers, Donald Fredrick and baby boy Stahly.
There will be a funeral service on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Contributions in Jean’s memory may be made to Grace & Mercy Lutheran Church or to the Tri-City Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, Wash.
Please share memories of Jean and her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Arrangements by Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
