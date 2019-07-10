Nampa, Idaho
June 10, 1930 — July 5, 2019
Melva Marie (Stansbury) Knight of Nampa, Idaho, former longtime Hermiston, Oregon, resident, was born on June 10, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio, to parents Fred and Anna Marie (Fullmer) Stansbury. She died on July 5, 2019, in Boise, Idaho, at the age of 89 years.
Melva was raised and attended schools in Dayton, Ohio, and moved to Arizona as a teenager with her parents. She was united in marriage to Willis “Whitey” Knight on October 22, 1949, in Kingman, Arizona.
They moved to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1950, where they raised their family. Melva was a longtime member of the Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, where she served in numerous capacities alongside her husband. She also worked as a nurse assistant at Good Shepherd Hospital and served on the Ladies Auxiliary for a number of years. Melva moved to Idaho in 2008 to be near family, following the death of her husband.
To describe Melva in one word, it would be “welcoming.” She was a “behind the scenes” worker with a heart of gold. Her goal in life was to make others comfortable and cared for and devoted her life to her family and church. She was a lover of nature, God’s Word, and gospel music. Additionally, she was a prayer warrior and a firm believer in Christ and the place He was preparing for her.
She is survived by her sisters, Carol Pengelly and Joyce Martin, and children Dennis, Steve, Jacqueline (Sproul), and David Knight, as well as seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Melva was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Anna Marie Stansbury, husband Willis "Whitey" Knight, grandson Joshua Knight, and daughter-in-law Janice Knight.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Willis & Melva Knight Nursing Scholarship at Northwest Nazarene University. Contact: 208-467-8832 or www.nnu.edu/give
A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Melva with her family at http://burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
