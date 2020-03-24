Hermiston
February 6, 1934 — March 22, 2020
Melvin Nathaniel Bozarth of Hermiston was born February 6, 1934, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, the son of Homer and Lorena (Mullins) Bozarth. He passed away in Kennewick, Washington, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the age of 86.
Melvin lived in Oklahoma throughout his early childhood. He eventually headed west and lived and worked in Arizona and California for several years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. He moved to Eastern Oregon in 1970, residing in Boardman for a short time before moving to Hermiston in 1974. He worked in farm labor and construction for the Laborers Union #737 throughout his career.
Melvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and gardening. He loved riding his horses, especially in local parades.
Melvin married Patsy Gose in Alpaugh, California, on August 6, 1960.
He is survived by his wife of near 60 years, Patsy; son Homer Bozarth; daughter Jacqueline Bozarth-Sorrells; granddaughter Rachael Nicole Sorrells; sisters Bertha Hill, Margaret McCaskey and Faye Huntington; brothers Leon, Leroy, George and Ira Bozarth; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A private family service was held with burial in Hermiston Cemetery.
Family suggests memorial donations in Melvin’s memory be made to Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, Washington.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
