Heppner
September 5, 1926 — July 10, 2019
Merlyn Altha Robinson, 92, a longtime local Heppner area resident, passed away July 10, 2019, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital.
She was born September 5, 1926, and grew up on the local wheat and cattle ranches of her parents, Merle N. Kirk and Altha Devin Kirk. Merlyn and her descendants became the third, fourth and fifth generations residing on the family’s Sandhollow Century Farm, homesteaded by her maternal grandparents M.J. and Sara Devin in 1884.
After graduation from Heppner High School in 1944, Merlyn remained at home that fall to drive wheat truck for her father, because all farmers were short of manpower due to WWII. She attended Oregon State College for two years. In 1947 she became the Heppner Rodeo queen once the rodeos resumed following cancellations during the war years. In later years Merlyn’s daughter and granddaughter followed in her footsteps with royalty roles for Morrow County fairs and rodeos.
On September 26, 1948, Merlyn married Donald O. Robinson. The couple had two sons and one daughter. Nieces, nephews and other children also were temporary household members for lively ranch-style summers. During the early part of 70 years of ranch life, Merlyn helped manage a purebred Polled Hereford cow herd that became known as the Kirk & Robinson Ranch seed stock at cattle shows and fairs throughout the Western states. In later years the herd was diversified while continuing to supply replacement stock for commercial operators.
She held offices and was active in several cattle organizations and the Heppner Garden Club. Merlyn and her husband were active supporters of the Heppner FFA chapter and they were given honorary member status.
Fairs, 4-H and FFA animals and horse shows were a way of life for Merlyn and family. Merlyn was a charter member of the Wranglers Riding Club and organized the club’s first fundraising, annual rodeo-time cowboy breakfast under the direction of president Bill Smithers. Merlyn taught 4-H horsemanship for around 27 years, served on the fair committee and was a fair board member for approximately 15 years. In addition to raising and schooling ranch horses also used for gaming and pleasure, she focused on training versatile Arabian horses. Many awards and ribbons were brought home from shows in the Northwest.
Merlyn enjoyed all equestrian activities and helped formulate the first English riding and jumping classes for the horse shows in Morrow County. For a number of years, she officiated as a certified horse judge at both 4-H and open shows throughout the Northwest. With merely the editorship of the Heppner High School newspaper, The Hehisch, for background training, Merlyn went on to become a self-taught journalist. For 15 years she wrote South Morrow County news for the East Oregonian out of Pendleton. Her human interest and historical stories were featured in Ruralite magazines and Morrow County Historical Society publications. She sometimes wrote for the Agritimes newspaper, along with Heppner Gazette-Times newspaper columns.
She also enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, sewing and working with others. She stayed active and maintained a large garden through her 92nd birthday.
She was honored as Heppner’s Woman of the Year in 1996 and she was chosen and served horseback as the grand marshal for the 1998 Oregon Trail Pro Rodeo. The Oregon State University College of Agricultural Sciences awarded her the Diamond Pioneer Award for her “contributions to agriculture, natural resources and the people of Oregon.”
Merlyn was preceded in death by her husband, and a sister, Evelyn Kirk Broun. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law Kirk and Delia Robinson and Kyle and Darcy Robinson, both of Heppner, Ore.; daughter and son-in-law Krynn and Art Parham of Fresno, Calif.; grandchildren Rondi (Rob) Davis of Vancouver, Wash., Royal (Amber) Robinson of Corbett, Ore., Devin and Garrett Robinson of Heppner, Ore., and Mitchell Parham of Fresno, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions for those who wish may be given to the Heppner High School FFA, P.O. Box 67, Heppner, OR 97836, or Morrow County 4-H, P.O. Box 397, Heppner, OR 97836.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Heppner United Methodist Church, 175 Church St., Heppner, Ore.
