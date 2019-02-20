Boca Raton, Fla.
July 9, 1989 — February 16, 2019
Michael Anthony Duckett, age 29, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, in Boca Raton, Florida.
He was born on July 9, 1989, in Pendleton, Oregon, to parents Stacey Moore and Richard Dean Pedro. He grew up in John Day, Oregon, and graduated from Pendleton High School in 2009. Michael received a track scholarship to attend George Fox University and studied business entrepreneurship.
Michael lived a fuller life in 29 years than a lot of people have in their entire life. He had the uncanny ability to reach people in a deep way. He touched everyone positively and always left a big impression wherever he went. To say that Michael had a beautiful soul is an understatement. He had a huge heart of gold and saw the good in every single person.
Michael had the best dimpled smile and most genuine hearty hugs that made your soul feel warm inside and, in that moment, you knew everything was going to be okay. His laugh lit up the whole room with the way his eyes crinkled, his hand would grab at his stomach, and he would bend over with an uncontrollable chuckle. If you wanted to find Michael, you could find him living it up with friends and family, working in the hospitality industry, making all the girls blush with his infectious personality, freestyle rapping, writing poetry or playing sports, because boy, was he athletic at everything.
Michael wouldn’t want his loved ones to mourn his death, but instead celebrate his life. He would want us to pull the ones we love closer and live every moment to its fullest potential like it were our last.
Michael lived his life by uplifting others, opening his heart, making the time to reach out to friends and family, lending an extra hand, and not letting negativity consume him. For Michael’s memory to live on through each of us, we should follow his example and strive to be the best version of ourselves. As Michael would say, MAD love.
Michael is survived by his parents, Stacey Moore and Richard Dean Pedro (Rik); stepfather Erik Moore; sisters and brother Brandi Jo Moore, Ashley Moore and Jay Moore; maternal grandma Linda Duckett; paternal grandma Angie Pedro; aunts and uncles Casey and Jimilly Pedro, Lee Duckett, Grant and Michelle, Brandon, Jaime and David; cousins; and many family friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Pioneer Chapel in Pendleton, Oregon. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Park Cemetery and then a Celebration of Life at Eagles Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be donated to Pioneer Chapel or directly to www.gofundme.com, search keywords “Michael Duckett’s Memorial Services.”
