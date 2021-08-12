Pendleton
Dec. 28, 1971 — July 23, 2021
Michael Patrick Barnes, 49, passed away on July 23, 2021, in Roosevelt, Washington. Michael was born in Dearborn, Michigan, on Dec. 28, 1971, to Samuel and Patricia Barnes. Michael was the youngest of three children.
Michael attended school in Ukiah, Oregon, until the 11th grade. He then transferred to Long Creek, Oregon, his senior year. He joined the Oregon National Guard and attended basic training his senior year of high school. He worked many different jobs but his passion was wildland firefighting for 1-A Construction and Fire.
In Nov. 1992, he married Heather Gillpatrick. They had a son, Austen Michael Barnes, and a daughter, Autumn Lee Barnes. During a brief separation Michael also had a son, Brody Smith. Heather and Michael later divorced.
In June 2010, Michael married Jonna Turk. Together they raised her four children Jeremy, Hunter, Noah and Lillie Brewer.
Michael was an outdoorsman and enjoyed anything outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing and camping. Michael was an outstanding carpenter and enjoyed working for 1-A Construction and Fire in the off fire season. In his younger years, he was a Wildhorse racer and mugger for his cousin Jason Anteau.
Michael is preceded in death by his dad Samuel Michael Barnes, Grandpa and Grandma Segraves, Grandpa and Grandma Harmon, Uncle Jim Segraves, cousins Jason and David Anteau, and stepdad Grady Green.
Michael leaves behind his wife Jonna Barnes of Pendleton; mom Patricia Barnes of Pendleton; sisters Dawn Paul of Portland, Oregon, and David and Mikki McGirr of Pendleton, Oregon; daughter Autumn Barnes of Roseburg, Oregon, and sons Austen Barnes of Pendleton, Oregon, and Brody Smith of Alaska; stepchildren Jeremy Brewer, Hunter Brewer, Noah Brewer and Lillie Brewer, all of Pendleton; granddaughters Audriella Branes and Addilynn Brewer of Pendleton; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at Burns Mortuary in Pendleton, Oregon, on Aug. 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. Immediately following the memorial service, a celebration of life gathering will be held at the Eagles Lodge in Pendleton, Oregon. Please come and share your stories of Michael.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
