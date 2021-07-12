Pendleton
Dec. 26, 1938 — July 1, 2021
Michael Eric Stewart passed away at the age of 82 on the evening of July 1, 2021, at his home in Pendleton, Oregon, surrounded by his wife, daughter and son.
Michael (Mike) was born in The Dalles, Oregon, on Dec. 26, 1938, to Lee and Dorothy Stewart. He attended public schools in The Dalles and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1957.
In 1958 he attended Pacific University in Forest Grove to be an optometrist. After one term he left and embarked on the first of many adventures in his life. Mike joined the National Guard and became an electrical technician for a period of time. In 1963, Mike began working at his father's real estate firm in The Dalles, selling real estate. It was around this time he began his association with the SEC (Society of Exchange Counselors) a group of like-minded realtors, investors, movers and shakers, some of whom Mike forged friendships with that lasted his whole life.
He met Loretta Jane Pulse of Pendleton at Sears in The Dalles in 1965, and after a short courtship they were married on Sept. 25, 1965. The couple welcomed daughter Erica Michelle in 1967 and son Justin Lee in 1971. The couple divorced in 1977. In 1977 Mike met and loved Patricia (Patti-PK) Cheadle Kramer and they shared a life together until 1990.
In 1993 Mike met the love of his life, Jocelyn (Joy) Magallanes, and he moved to Hawaii. He and Joy were married in Las Pinas, Philippines, on Oct. 28, 1996. Together they met and helped many people realize their dreams in Kihei, Maui, through their business Infinity Mortgage Company, and also traveled the world on many adventures.
Mike was a born entertainer and storyteller. He loved electronics, cool gadgets, knives, his mother's chocolate chip cookies, a good scotch and a great steak.
He is survived by his wife Jocelyn (Joy) Magallanes Stewart at their home in Pendleton; daughter Erica Michelle Stewart of Pendleton; son Justin Lee Stewart (Laurie) of Adams; granddaughter Kelsey Ann Stewart; grandson Airman Jared Michael Stewart; brother Jeff Stewart (Kanole) of Dufur; sister Laurie Fadness (Elton) of The Dalles; nieces Chelsea Elizabeth Powell, Emily Dawn McDonald and Shaniko Jolene Kenfield (Josh); great-niece Claire Bleu Powell; and great-nephews Oscar Jack Powell and Wyatt Liam Kenfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Dorothy Stewart.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave. A Celebration of Life potluck will immediately follow at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
