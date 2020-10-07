Hermiston
March 31, 1989 — October 5, 2020
Michael Eugene “Mike” May of Hermiston was born March 31, 1989, in Pendleton, Oregon, the son of Kevin and Renee (Barkhurst) May. He passed away in Hermiston on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the age of 31.
Mike lived in Hermiston throughout his childhood where he attended school. He worked in several jobs throughout his career, such as Rick’s Car Wash, Walmart, Safeway and the Walmart Distribution Center. With his most recent job at Columbia Crest Winery he felt he had finally found the job of his dreams.
Mike loved being in the outdoors, was passionate about food and music, enjoyed running and playing video games, and was a talented artist. He loved going to family get-togethers and spending his time with family and friends. Mike was a very kind-hearted and thoughtful person.
He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Renee May; brothers David and Brandon May; and many extended family members and close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be announced by his family at a later time.
Family suggests memorial donations in Mike’s memory be made to either the American Cancer Society or to Vange John Memorial Hospice.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
