Hermiston
May 13, 1943 — January 9, 2020
Michael G. “Mike” Robinson of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on May 13, 1943, in Pendleton, Oregon, to parents Bertram and Marguerite Grant Robinson. He died on January 9, 2020, in Richland, Washington, at the age of 76 years.
They moved their family to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1952. Mike participated in track and graduated from Hermiston High School in the class of 1961. He then attended Eastern Oregon College for a short time before starting his career in the grocery business. Mike was united in marriage to Mary Jo McEvoy on December 29, 1961, in Lewiston, Idaho. They owned and operated Mike’s Market in Hermiston, Oregon, for 32 years, retiring in 2015.
He enjoyed being in the mountains hunting and fishing. Mike was very outgoing and loved driving around visiting his friends or calling them on the phone. He had a great sense of humor and loved joking with everyone.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Jo Robinson; daughter Jeanne Daley and her husband Mike; son Steve Robinson and his wife Mary; grandchildren Mike, Justin, Keara, Kellan and Erika; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jack Robinson, and sister Fleur Huddleston.
A celebration gathering will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston, Oregon. A private family burial will be at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Mike’s memory to the Hermiston Warming Station, c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Mike with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
