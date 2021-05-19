Spokane, Washington
March 22, 1952 — May 15, 2021
Michael Joseph Halfmoon, born March 22, 1952, died May 15, 2021, in his home at Spokane, Washington.
Michael, known by many as “Big Mike” or “Mr. Man” to others, was born to Carolyn Halfmoon in Pendleton, Oregon.
Mike was raised on Mt. Hood, in Zig Zag, Oregon, by Ed and Betty Ferraris. He attended school in Sandy, Oregon. In 1970, at the age of 18, he enlisted in the United State Marine Corps, completed basic training at Camp Pendleton and was stationed in Puerto Rico for the duration of his service. He was honorably discharged in 1972.
He married Jenny Annis on May 20, 1973. They had a son, Jake, later that year. The family lived together in Portland. Mike and Jenny were later divorced.
Mike later met and had two children with Jacqueline Van Pelt: a daughter, Karla Halfmoon, and another son, Delbert Halfmoon. Mike also raised Jackie’s son, Robert James, as his own. They lived on the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Pendleton, Oregon.
Many people know and remember Mike due to his many years developing himself as a skilled construction worker and heavy equipment operator. Some of his proudest accomplishments include the results of his significant contribution and craftsmanship on the Fremont Bridge in Portland, as well as thorough and detailed excavation of the tribal fishing sites along the Columbia River. He was also employed for a period of time as a truck driver, making big hauls around the region.
Big Mike loved cars, classic rock & roll music, and the open road. He was a proud veteran of the Marine Corps and proud of his Native heritage and family history as a Halfmoon. He was proud to work hard to provide for his children.
He is preceded in death by his mother Carolyn, younger brother “Little Mike” Summers, daughter Karla Halfmoon, and former partner Jackie Van Pelt.
He is survived by his sons Jake Ferraris (Jessie), Delbert Halfmoon and Robert James Van Pelt, as well as grandchildren Keisha, Emily, Halee and Jacob Jr. Ferraris, Leah, Sophie and Quentin Van Pelt, and Joseph Halfmoon. He is also survived by brother James Halfmoon and sisters Cindy Halfmoon and Peggy Summers.
Honorary pallbearers are Father Mike Fitzpatrick, Ronald Halfmoon and family, Harold Halfmoon and family, the Kalama family, his lifelong friend Gary Anderson, and his many friends made out on the road, both building it and driving it.
Rosary and memorial mass will take place on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 9 a.m. at St. Andrews Church. Grab and go lunch will be provided at Kateri Hall following Saturday service. Private cremation will be held with family only, and his ashes will be placed with his daughter Karla Halfmoon at the BIA Agency Cemetery at his children’s discretion.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
