Sept. 11, 1958 — July 21, 2021
Michael Louis Jones died July 21, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Michael was born September 11, 1958, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Bert & Elizabeth Jones.
Michael grew up in Athena, Oregon, and graduated from Pendleton High School in 1977, and spent some time in the Treasure Valley. He worked on a Hot Shot Crew for the U.S. Forest Service and also for CTUIR Fisheries and at the Wildhorse Casino Golf Course as well as the hotel and Arrowhead. Michael enjoyed the outdoors when he would go fishing, camping and hunting, as well as many sports including basketball, softball, volleyball, pool and golf and horseshoes.
Michael is survived by his significant other for 18 years, Carmalita M. Chalakee, of Mission; stepchildren, Sheena Spino and Marqus George, both of Mission; and his fur babies, Ms. Blitz and Beastmode. And siblings, Lillian Burns of Mission, Oregon, Lydia McKenzie of Mississippi, Linda Jones of Mission, Brenda (Gail) Shippentower of Mission, Calvin Jones of Mission, Paul (Liz) Jones of Mission, Wes (Dana) Jones of Mission, and Charlie (Hattie) Jones of Mission, Lynn Sue Jones of Mission. And numerous nieces and nephews.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Bert & Elizabeth Jones; sisters, Pam Harrison, Cindy Jones Smarlowit, William “Willie Jon” Jones.
Dressing service was held Friday, July 23, 2021, followed by Washat service at the Long house. Final seven at seven was held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Agency Long House followed by Burial at Agency Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
