December 15, 1949 — November 16, 2020
Michael Lawrence “Toby” Tobin of Boardman was born December 15, 1949, in Eagle Bend, Minnesota, the son of Lawrence and Victoria (Ritter) Tobin. He passed away in Boardman on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the age of 70.
Mike lived in Minnesota throughout his childhood, where he attended and completed his schooling. He moved to Paterson, Washington, in the late 1970s where he worked and resided until the early 2000s. He has lived near Boardman for the past 15 years.
Mike worked as an irrigation manager throughout his career in Eastern Washington and Eastern Oregon. Some of the farms he worked for are Sandpiper Farms, Carr Farms, Watts Brothers/100 Circle Farms and Threemile Canyon/RDO Farms.
Mike enjoyed woodworking, fishing, studying history and going to museums.
Mike married Kocus Killough on April 10, 1988, in Pasco, Washington.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kocus; three children, Gina Duff, Jeryme Tobin and Levi Tobin; grandchildren Cheyanne, Cora and David; brother Thomas; sisters Frances Curtis, Angela Kitzman and Theresa Green; and extended family members.
No formal services are planned.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
