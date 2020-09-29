Mike Humphrey

Humphrey

Umatilla

April 12, 1948 — Aug. 24, 2020

Michael S. “Mike” Humphrey of Umatilla, Oregon, was born on April 12, 1948, in Richmond, California, to parents, Donald and Marjorie Stevens Humphrey. We regret to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather on Aug. 24, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 72 years.

Mike was proud to have served in the United States Army in Vietnam until his honorable discharge. When he had time, he enjoyed fishing, camping and of course his model trains.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Humphrey, Umatilla, Oregon; sons, Steven Humphrey (Melody), Irrigon, Oregon, Donald Humphrey (Pam), Clarksville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Chris, Kayla, Cody, Alex and Robert. Mike was preceded in death by his parents.

A private burial will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Please share memories of Mike with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.

Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Obit: Humphrey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.