Umatilla
April 12, 1948 — Aug. 24, 2020
Michael S. “Mike” Humphrey of Umatilla, Oregon, was born on April 12, 1948, in Richmond, California, to parents, Donald and Marjorie Stevens Humphrey. We regret to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather on Aug. 24, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 72 years.
Mike was proud to have served in the United States Army in Vietnam until his honorable discharge. When he had time, he enjoyed fishing, camping and of course his model trains.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Humphrey, Umatilla, Oregon; sons, Steven Humphrey (Melody), Irrigon, Oregon, Donald Humphrey (Pam), Clarksville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Chris, Kayla, Cody, Alex and Robert. Mike was preceded in death by his parents.
A private burial will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Grants Pass, Oregon.
Please share memories of Mike with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
