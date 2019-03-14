Pendleton
June 29, 1971 — March 8, 2019
Michael Scott Robinson II died March 8, 2019, at his home in Pendleton.
“Scott” was born on June 29, 1971, to Michael Sr. and Linda Robinson in the small desert town of Boron, California.
Scott loved the outdoors and animals. He loved camping, fly fishing and dirt biking. Scott and his dad took fly fishing lessons from Carl Snelling, a master fly tier. Scott could tie a gnat on a #16 hook or a lobster size for decoration.
He was in every sport while in junior and senior high school. Baseball was his favorite.
Scott was also a great carpenter. He worked at Myrtlewood Mystic on the coast. He made a king size Myrtlewood bed, coffee tables, lamps, blanket racks and so much more.
He is survived by his mom and dad; sister Sereena Robinson; nephew Joshua; son Zsaun; granddaughter Kzlynn; grandson Brayden; and his two small dogs, Snicker and Roscoe.
No services will be held.
Persons wishing to make donations can make them to Catopia or PAWS, c/o Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com
