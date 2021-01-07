Milton-Freewater
February 1, 1948 — January 4, 2021
Michael William “Mike” Smith, 72, passed away January 4, 2021, in his home in Milton-Freewater, Oregon.
Mike was born on February 1, 1948, in Walla Walla, Washington, to parents James Rodney Smith and Helen Alleyn (Johns) Smith. He grew up in Athena, Oregon, attending school in both Athena and Pendleton, graduating in 1967 from McEwen High School and later taking classes at Blue Mountain Community College. He loved to run and participated in track in high school and at college.
Growing up in a loving farming community, much of his early years were spent surrounded by his eight cousins and siblings and as he grew older, working with them at the family ranch — Johns, Smith and Beamer, Inc. As a ranch hand, Mike drove tractor and was most proud of driving long-haul cattle trucks around the state, and even made himself a detailed balsa wood truck replica. He never knew a stranger and always enjoyed being around people.
Mike later worked at Watermill Foods/TreeTop in Milton-Freewater for 20 years, until retirement.
Mike married Marilyn Darrow in 1972, they divorced in 1982.
Mike married Carol Ellen Grover, the love of his life, on June 10, 1995, in Pendleton. Mike and Carol loved animals, raising a mule, “Zipper,” and many cats and dogs. If there was a local fair, circus or parade, Mike and Carol attended, and never missed a chance to see the Harlem Globetrotters. A hobby of theirs was to drive around the area and support their nieces and nephews in their sporting events. They loved taking trips to the Oregon Coast.
One of Mike’s favorite activities was attending the Pendleton Round-Up. He particularly enjoyed and felt accepted by the Native American community. He spent many years in the Native American Village during Round-Up when he volunteered his time helping take care of the livestock.
Mike was a lifelong OSU Beaver fanatic, with over 16 of his relatives attending Oregon State University. He was recognizable for his Beaver hats with headlights and wearing multiple layers of clothing. He was proud to be a lifelong Umatilla County resident.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents James and Helen Smith of Athena, Oregon.
Mike is survived by his wife, Carol Smith of Milton-Freewater; brother Terry Smith (Penny) of Warrenton, Oregon; sister Karen Smith Albert (Tim) of Athena; and numerous nephews, nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews who were special to him.
A graveside service will be held at the Athena Cemetery on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. Please follow COVID guidelines regarding social distancing and face mask wearing if you plan on attending.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mike’s mother’s scholarship, the Helen Johns Smith Memorial Scholarship at the Blue Mountain Community Foundation, P.O. Box 603, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
To leave a online condolence, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
