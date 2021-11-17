Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2021. Mickey was born on Jan. 16, 1943, to Ruth and Charles Montee and raised in Pendleton, Oregon. She married Thomas Doepke and they had three daughters. Mom was a member of the high school dive team, a ballet dancer, queen of the county fair, dancer and instructor for the Happy Canyon Can Can dancers and a successful real estate broker opening her own office, Action West Reality. She was named Realtor of the year in 1983.
She was a wonderful hostess and hosted many memorable parties and dinners for family and friends. Mom was very supportive of her daughters and became involved in all their activities as well as being supportive of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom had many lifetime friends that she cherished and held close to her heart who were considered family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy and goodbyes were always followed with “love you, sweet pea.” She will be missed by all.
She is survived by her spouse, Thomas Doepke; her daughers, Teri (David) Williamson, Bobi Doepke Sampson, Dawn (Scott Taylor) Doepke; her grandchildren, Travis (Melissa) Wurtz, Trevor Wurtz, Kohl Griffith, Mykal Peterson, Shelby (Daniel Reinhard) Mattey, and Kyle Tilton; her siblings, Diana (Rollie) Hewitt, Roger (Chris) Montee, Kathleen Gallaher, Mark (Cheri) Montee and Bill (Debbie) Montee.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Montee and mother, Ruth (Corey) Isaac.
At her request there will be no memorial service.
We love you, sweet pea!
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.