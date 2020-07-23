Boardman
September 23, 1956 — July 17, 2020
Micheal Anthony Ricketts of Boardman was born September 23, 1956, in Hawthorne, California, the son of J.B. and Iva Jean (Patton) Ricketts. He passed away in Portland, Oregon, on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the age of 63.
Micheal served in the U.S. Navy where he served as a cryptologic technician maintenance until his honorable discharge. He worked as an plant journeyman electrician technician for Lamb Weston at their Boardman East Plant for many years until he retired.
Micheal married Barbara Fenley in Hermiston on June 25, 1999.
Micheal loved working on automobiles, anything electrical and he enjoyed all kinds of music. He especially enjoyed seeing his grandkids. He will be greatly missed and was Barbara’s “Gift from God.”
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Barbara; three daughters, Jamie Boatman, Jessica Daniels and Tiffany Ricketts; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; mother and stepfather Iva Jean and Wayne Freitag; and four brothers, Dan, John, Terry and Jerry.
A private family graveside service was held, with burial in Hermiston Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
