Umatilla
July 21, 1949 — March 31, 2019
Mickie M. Ebert of Umatilla was born July 21, 1949, in Pendleton, Oregon, the daughter of George and Irene (Ingalls) Morgan. She passed away in Umatilla on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the age of 69.
Mickie grew up and attended school in Coos Bay, Oregon. After high school, she lived in California for several years. In 1980, she moved to the Hermiston area where she has lived since.
Mickie worked as a domestic violence advocate in Umatilla County for many years.
Mickie was a member of AA, celebrating 18 years of sobriety on March 10, 2019. She enjoyed fishing, singing karaoke and spending time with her grandkids. She was actively involved with Desert Rose Ministries and volunteered to feed the homeless weekly.
She is survived by two daughters, Quinette (Mike Leopold) Mecham and Donna (Mike) Williams; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; mother Irene Morgan; three sisters, Marcella DeVoe, Mindy Little and Faith Eisele; one brother, Mike (Carla) Morgan; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Desert Rose Ministries, 512 E. Main St., Hermiston, Ore.
Family suggest memorial donations to Desert Rose Ministries in Mickie’s memory.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
