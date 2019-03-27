Virginia City, Nev.
March 3, 1950 — September 30, 2018
On Sunday, September 30, 2018, Mike Campbell, 68, of Virginia City, Nevada, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Carson Tahoe Hospital in Carson City, Nevada.
He was born on March 3, 1950, in Walla Walla, Washington, to Robert Edwin “Bob” and Donna Maxine Campbell. Mike was raised alongside his brother and three sisters on the family farm north of Pendleton, Oregon.
Starting from a young age, Mike always stayed involved in his community. While in school, he played basketball, football, ran track, and he was the student body president. In June of 1968, he graduated from Griswold High School in Helix Oregon. After high school, Mike went on to graduate from Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon, where he continued to be involved as a member of the FFA, the student government and Circle K.
In the spring of 1970, he met the love of his life, Patricia Lee “Patsy” LaFromboise. A few months later they would celebrate their love by getting married in the Community Church in Helix, Oregon, on July 3, 1970.
Mike was very active within the Helix community. He served as the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Volunteer Fire District, and he was elected as mayor. He was very instrumental in getting a fire station built in Juniper Canyon, just north of Helix. Mike also gave back to the kids of the community, as he volunteered as an umpire and a coach in the Tri-Angle Little League.
While in Nevada, Mike went to work from the Storey County School District in Virginia City. While working for the school, he found his true passion working with the Nevada Classified School Employees Association as part of the American Federation of Teachers-PSRP-AFLCIO. Mike spent countless hours lobbying, training, negotiating for better pay, work environments and fair treatment of its members.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Patsy of Virginia City; son Robert Campbell of Pendleton, Oregon; daughter Anita Campbell of Carson City, Nevada, and son Michael Campbell of Virginia City Nevada; niece Geneva (Andrew) Timpy of Irrigon, Oregon; sister Bernice (Paul) Good of Walla Walla, Washington and sister Donna (Harold) Wick of Colton, Oregon; grandchildren Tiffani Curtis of Carson City, Nevada, Tyler Curtis of Virginia City, Nevada, Bailey Campbell of Pendleton, Oregon, Scott Campbell of Iowa, and Lowell Campbell of California.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert, mother Maxine, brother Bobby, sister Susan and granddaughter Jessica.
Mike was a loving husband, an amazing father, the best Papa ever, a beloved member of the community and a diehard Oregon Ducks fan!
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Griswold High School in Helix, Oregon. Causal attire requested; a light lunch will be served.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.