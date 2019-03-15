Pendleton
February 19, 1930 — March 14, 2019
Mike R. L. Niord, died March 14, 2019, in Pendleton. He was born in Snohomish, Washington, on February 19, 1930, to Olive Alda and Ralph August Niord.
Mike had an older brother Robert and a sister Mava. The family moved to Burien, Washington, in 1938. In 1948, he graduated from Highline High School in Burien.
He worked at Yansen Electric until 1951 when he went into the Army. He was an elevation setter on an artillery gun. With an honorary discharge in 1953, he went back to work for Yansen Electric.
On September 9, 1955, he married Nancy Haberlin. In 1964, Mike and Nancy moved their family to Pendleton where Mike worked as an electrician at Pendleton Electric until retiring at age 72.
Mike is survived by his wife Nancy; children Mike and Annette, Carrie and Yvonne and John; grandchildren Sarah, Heidi, Michele, Ezra and Elijah; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Bailey, Keffer, Addison and Taylor; nephews Robert and William, and niece Jo.
