Mildred Lucile Miller Baker was born on Sept. 20, 1930. in Ione, Oregon .to Russell Kenneth and Hazel Akers Miller. She was the first of their five children. At the age of 5 they moved from Ione to Boardman where she met Harold Baker. When Harold was asked when he met Mildred, he would always say, he couldn't remember, she was always just there. They dated through high school and were married after she graduated from Eastern State College, now known as Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Oregon. Jokingly his story was that he wouldn't marry her until she graduated so she could support him. They were married in Boardman on Dec. 21, 1952.
She taught school in the Morrow County School district her entire career. She started out in Irrigon at A.C. Houghton but stopped teaching when she had her fourth child. She always planned to go back when all her kids were school age. When her youngest was 4, her principal called her and said that there were too many kids for a single kindergarten and would she consider coming back to teach a second class of that age. Her response was that only if she could teach it from her home and her 4-year-old come attend. He agreed, so the living room was turned into a classroom, and she went back to teaching. The next year her youngest was old enough to go to kindergarten so Mildred went back into the classroom at A.C. Houghton. She retired from A.C. Houghton, but a few years later was asked to come back and teach at the new Sam Boardman Elementary School in Boardman, so she did. She was very proud of the fact that she got both her education and career from the same school district.
Mildred was an accomplished seamstress, making most of her own clothes and those of her children. Halloween costumes, wedding dresses, curtains, it really didn't matter. She developed a passion (some could call it an obsession) with bears. She would make them, buy them, buy fabric with them on it, nothing was out of bounds. In her later years, she found quilting and that opened a whole new world for her. She was one of the founding members of the Boardman Quilt Group, where they could discuss anything except their aches and pains. Whatever she was involved in, she went into completely. Making sure she had all the rights tools and supplies to create the finished product.
