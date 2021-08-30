La Grande
July 25, 1930 — Aug. 23, 2021
Mildred Dorothea Thatcher (Calhoun), 91, passed away in La Grande, Oregon, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. There will be a private graveside service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Summerville Cemetery in Summerville, Oregon. Due to COVID, attendance is limited to family only, with facemasks and social distancing encouraged.
Mildred was a hard-working, independent, no-nonsense woman of Scottish-German descent, born on July 25, 1930, in Freeland, Maryland, to Ivan Wagoner Calhoun and Grace Arden (Minster) Calhoun. She was the oldest of eight children. Siblings were Jim Calhoun, Shirley Malone, Ethel Bewley, Judy Calhoun, Linda Weigel, Fred Calhoun and Ed Calhoun.
Mildred had happy memories of early childhood years on her grandparents’ farm in rural southeastern Pennsylvania. In 1942, Ivan and Grace moved the family across the country to Vashon Island, Washington, where Ivan worked as a journeyman carpenter for the U.S. Army to support the WWII effort. After the war, the family moved again, this time to the little town of Summerville, Oregon, in the heart of timber country in the Grande Ronde Valley. Mildred was enrolled in the eighth grade at Imbler High School.
After graduation, Mildred attended Eastern Oregon College to study business. She clerked for the Union County Courthouse while attending college. A returning WWII veteran, Frank Thatcher, was also a new Eastern student. They met and were eventually married on Dec. 17, 1949. That marriage celebrated 61 years.
Mildred and Frank had three children. After raising the kids, Mildred earned her associate's degree in automated bookkeeping at Blue Mountain Community College. She kept the books for the Pendleton School District for many years and retired working in the district’s payroll department.
Mildred made many friends and enjoyed her garden club in Pendleton and the Ladies Auxiliary of Grande Ronde Hospital. Mildred remained a member of the Mt. Emily VFW Post 2990 after Frank’s death in 2010.
She loved sewing and oil painting. Other passions included traveling to see as many places as possible — sharing mounds of photos of Scotland, Australia, Mexico, and the American Southwest and Yukon Territory.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Grace Calhoun, her brother Jim Calhoun, her in-laws Clement and Vina Thatcher, and her husband Frank Thatcher. She is survived by six of her siblings; her children Sheryl Brown (Norman) of La Grande, Oregon, Merrill Thatcher (Esther) of Hermiston, Oregon, and Darrell Thatcher (Shelley) of Sarasota, Florida; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Those who would like to remember Mildred may (in lieu of flowers) contribute to Hospice Promise Foundation, mailed to Heart ’n Home, 2104 Cove Ave., La Grande, OR 97850.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.