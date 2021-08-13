Livingston, Montana
Aug. 17, 1928 — July 13, 2021
Mildred “Millie” Avis (Brannan) Harrison, 92, of Livingston, Montana, went to be with her Lord and Savior July 13, 2021, at Livingston HealthCare. Cremation has taken place at Franzen-Davis Crematory. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, at Livingston Christian Center with Pastor Kraig Hayden officiating. Graveside committal and burial will be in Pilot Rock, Oregon, at a later date.
Millie was born on Aug. 17, 1928, in Oroville, Washington. She was the daughter of Gladys (Short) and Harold Brannan. She received her education through 8th grade in Wenatchee, Washington and through High School in Pilot Rock, Oregon.
On April 29, 1947, Millie was united in marriage to Robert “Kay” Harrison, in Pendleton, Oregon. They shared 58 years of marriage. Their marriage was blessed with three sons, Jim, Dean, and David. They resided in Pilot Rock for 12 years, Walla Walla six years, West Yellowstone, Montana 10 years, Livingston, Montana 13 years, Portland 6 years, and retired in Pilot Rock in 1995. By 2000, son Dean and his wife Shirley moved from Idaho to Pendleton to help Kay and Millie, as well as Shirley’s parents in Pendleton.
Millie was a Bluebird leader in Pilot Rock. She attended beauty school while in Walla Walla. She gave family and friends haircuts and permanents for many decades. In Pilot Rock, she and Kay were in a Bridge Club and a Pinochle Group. Millie accepted Jesus as her Savior in 1980. She became an active member of Livingston Christian Center where she made many friends. After retiring in 1995, Millie became a member of the Pilot Rock Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon for a few years. She returned to Livingston in May 2018, to live at the Livingston Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Kay; siblings Gilbert “Speedy” Brannan, Carl Brannan, Vella Garrison and Brother-in-law Wallace Harrison. She is survived by her three sons, Jim (Karen) of Livingston, Dean (Shirley) of Las Vegas, Nevada and David (Shawna) of Los Alamos, New Mexico; all of their families, and many other relatives and friends.
Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the obituary or share online condolences visit: www.franzen-davis.com.
