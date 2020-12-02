Athena
January 4, 1941 — November 19, 2020
Mildred "Millie" O'Bryant was born January 4, 1941, to Harrison and Viola Romine in Poteau, Oklahoma. She gave a valiant 20-year fight with three types of cancer, and passed away on November 19, 2020, in Athena, Oregon.
Millie met and married her husband Riley in 1959 in California. In 1968 they moved to Oregon. Many years later they settled down in Milton-Freewater, Oregon. They were married 54 years before his death in 2013.
Millie loved to do yard work and all kinds of crafts.
They have three children, Pam Wagenaar (Chuck) of Adams, Oregon, Ken O'Bryant of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Celeste Van Meter (Russ) of Ocean Shores, Washington; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
