Hermiston
June 17, 1930 — Sept. 23, 2020
Milton Gaylord Casper passed away on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 at the age of 90 in Hermiston, Oregon. He was born 17 June 1930. The family moved to Hermiston, Oregon where Milton attended school, graduating in May 1948. Milton joined the United States Army in September 1948 and was honorably discharged in June 1950, only to be called back in October 1950 due to the Korean War, serving until September 1951.
On 3 November, Milton was united in marriage to Laura Dee Peterson and to this marriage, Bernard and David became his family.
Milton worked to help build McNary Dam and then took a job at the Ordinance Depot. With the depot, he went to many schools in Illinois to become a surveillance inspector, taking assignments in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Colorado, Korea and Hermiston. After retiring from the depot, Milton went on to build houses and apartments in Hermiston, Stanfield and Umatilla in partnership with two others, retiring in 1990.
Surviving is his wife, Laura Casper; sister, Sherrie Tucker, Stanfield, Oregon; and several nieces and nephews.
Milton was preceded in death by his sons, Bernie and David; sisters, Eleanor Elwood and Carol Cook; and a brother, Jim Casper.
There will be no services at his request. A private family burial will be held at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Milt with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
