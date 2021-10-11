Minerva Leticia Bethel of Hermiston, was born Jan. 25, 1942, in Monterey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to parents, Tomas Garcia Gomez and Irene Mata Gomez. She died Oct. 3, 2021, in Hermiston, at the age of 79 years.
Minerva was raised in Texas and Grandview, Washington, graduating from Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, Washington, as a licensed practical nurse. She worked at the Othello Hospital, Good Shepherd and Regency in Hermiston. Minerva was united in marriage to Lynn Bethel Aug. 5, 1977, in Hermiston.
She enjoyed gardening, animals, sewing, music and cherished family gatherings.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Lynn Bethel; children, Leticia “Letty” Little and husband, Bob, John Guel and wife, Beatrice, Jason Bethel and wife, Claudia, Thomas Bethel and Richard “Ricky” Bethel; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Minerva was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Elizabeth “Betsy” Miles.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Those who wish may make contributions in Minerva’s memory to Fuzz Ball or St Jude’s Hospital for Children.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.