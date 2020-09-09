Pilot Rock
April 13, 1969 — September 7, 2020
On Monday, September 7, 2020, Misty Marlene Fortner (Widner), loving wife, daughter and mother of three children, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 51 in her home located in Pilot Rock, Oregon.
Misty was born on April 13, 1969, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Kenneth Dean and Audrey Kathryn Widner. She was raised in Pilot Rock, Oregon, where she graduated high school in 1987. Misty met her husband James Ive Fortner and moved to Idaho in 1996. They later renewed their commitment to each other in April of 2010. Together they raised three children, Kenneth David Allen Townsend, Shana Michelle Fortner and Dakota James Fortner. The family moved back to Pilot Rock, Oregon, in 2014.
Misty spent her life caring for her family. She loved her children, husband, and close friends fiercely. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her granddaughter Leigha Marlene Townsend. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for her brother when he would come to visit. She liked going to the mountains and walking outdoors, she loved listening to music, going to and watching car racing, and spending time with her father almost daily to visit and care for him.
Misty was often quiet and reserved, but quick to smile. She was known for her quirky sense of humor and her kind, compassionate spirit. She was very generous, especially to children in the family, and always supported or rooted for the underdog.
Misty was preceded in death by her mother Audrey Widner (Low). She is survived by her husband Jim; children David, Shana and Dakota and granddaughter Leigha; her father Kenny; sisters Dawn (Justin) Harvey, Kathy (Jim) Kinkead and Kenna (Chris) Wallace; brother Kenny (Gressa) Widner; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and her grandmother Kathryn Low.
Viewing hours are Thursday, September 10 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, located at 131 S.W. Byers Ave., Pendleton, Oregon. There will be a casual short service at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, at the family ranch located south of Pilot Rock at 64575 Bear Creek Road, Pilot Rock, Oregon, followed by a potluck celebration of Misty’s life.
Online condolences may be shared at www.pioneerchapel.com.
