Molly Keudell, 85, was born and raised in Pendleton and passed away in Portland.
She attended Oregon State University from 1954 to 1956, was a proud Kappa Kappa Gamma and active in PEO. Molly had a knack for making everyone in her orbit feel special and loved. She was a great wife, mother and homemaker. Nothing made Molly happier than going for a drive, exploring the beauty of Oregon and having a good meal followed by dessert.
Molly is survived by her husband, Ken Keudell; her sons, Barry and Devin, and their spouses, Colleen and Matt; three grandchildren, Alex (Allyson), Jake (Lauren), Maddie (Matt); and great-grandchild, Simone. Her family takes comfort knowing that she has reunited with her large circle of friends and long departed mother and father.
A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. Donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
