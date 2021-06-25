Pendleton
August 4, 1935 — June 23, 2021
Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother Monta (Monty) Rae Pickerd, 85, of Pendleton, died peacefully in her home on June 23, 2021.
Monty was born August 4, 1935, in Wenatchee, Washington, to Charles Wilmont and Clara Faith Reynolds. She grew up near Viola, Idaho, where she met and married Eugene (Gene) D. Pickerd in 1950.
Monty and Gene moved several times in their early years to places like Baker City, Oregon; Moscow, Idaho; Kelso, Washington; and Yakima, Washington, while raising their five children. They eventually moved to Pilot Rock where they lived for nine years, before moving to Pendleton in 1972.
Monty is preceded in death by her beloved husband Gene D. Pickerd and by her daughter-in-law Sharon A. Pickerd.
She is survived by her five children John J. Pickerd, Gerald L. Pickerd, Jackson D. Pickerd, Jeannette R. Taylor and Joseph E. Pickerd. She is also survived by her sisters Clara V. Bowles, Sharon L. Anderson and Dixie J. Sailing, her 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Monty was talented in a multitude of crafts and art forms. She was an accomplished seamstress. Her custom tailored clothes and upholstering skills were sought after by many. She was also an avid quilter, and loved to teach the craft to her children and grandchildren. She created beautiful wedding cakes for many ceremonies.
One of Monty’s greatest pleasures came from beautifying her house and lawn. She took great pleasure in planting and nurturing her flower beds and garden each year. No stranger to a tool box, she took on household renovations before HGTV was heard of!
A memorial service will be held at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at one o’clock in the afternoon. A public viewing is scheduled Monday, June 28, 2021, from 12-4:30 p.m. Interment will be at Viola Cemetery, Viola, Idaho.
The service will be viewable via ZOOM; those desiring to view on ZOOM must send a request to m.pickerd.service@gmail.com to get the link and meeting ID.
She will be missed by all those blessed to have known her. She will always be remembered as a caring and generous person who shared her love and talents freely.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.