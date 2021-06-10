Pilot Rock
December 29, 1931 — May 23, 2021
Morley Jane Anderson Hoeft was born December 29, 1931, in Los Angeles, California, to Morley Lockyear and Ada Howard Lockyear. She passed away May 23, 2021, in Pilot Rock with her family by her side.
Morley graduated from St. Francis Academy in Baker in 1950 and graduated from St. Anthony School of Nursing in 1953.
She married Jack E. Anderson in Pendleton November 20, 1953. They raised three children together and spent their time golfing, fishing, camping and in later years traveling, spending winters in Arizona until Jack's passing in 1990.
Morley married Robert G. Hoeft in 1995 and they enjoyed many years together until his death in 2009.
Morley always enjoyed spending time with family and friends and playing cards, especially bridge. She had a tremendous light-hearted sense of humor and always loved a good joke. She was a loving and supportive mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Morley is survived by her children Nancy Lankford (Mike) of Pilot Rock, Oregon, Paul Anderson (Becky) of St. George, Utah, and Eric Anderson (Lori) of Washougal, Washington; stepchildren Toni Hoeft Hamby (Terry) of Pilot Rock, Bonnie Hoeft Key (Mike) of San Diego and Cliff Hoeft (Gayle) of Pilot Rock; grandchildren Teri Lankford Phelan, Jason Anderson, Matt Anderson, Joey Anderson and Ashley Anderson Rodgers; and eight great-grandchildren.
Morley was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jack Berry.
A gathering of family and friends in remembrance of Morley will be held at the Pilot Rock Community Center Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. Desserts and refreshments will be served.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Pilot Rock Cemetery District.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
