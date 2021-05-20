Warrenton
January 25, 1928 — May 15, 2021
Muriel Joy Porter, longtime resident of Stanfield, Oregon, of Warrenton, Oregon, was born on January 25, 1928, in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, to parents Magnus and Dollie Hadley Hughes. She died on May 15, 2021, in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 93 years.
Muriel graduated from Stanfield High School before attending Pacific University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in physical education. She taught at Langlois School, Hermiston High School, Naples (Italy) and Helix High School.
Muriel was united in marriage to Frank Porter on December 27, 1964, gaining four children: Linda, Rita, Kelly and Fritz, and then adding another son, Steven, in 1966.
She was a longtime member of the Stanfield Harmony Club, Stanfield Hobby Club and the Hermiston Travel Club. Muriel had attended the Hope Presbyterian Church in Stanfield, Faith Presbyterian Church in Hermiston, and the Hermiston First Christian Church before moving to Warrenton, Oregon. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and cooking. Muriel loved roses and kitties, and cherished being a grandma.
She is survived by her sons Steven (Rachel) and Fritz; daughters Linda, Rita and Kelly; brother Clyde Hughes; and grandsons Nathan, Nicholas and Tyler.
Muriel was preceded in death by her husband Frank; her parents; a sister, Eunice Falk; and a brother, Clarence Hughes.
A graveside funeral service following state guidelines will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Echo Cemetery, Echo, Oregon.
Please share memories of Muriel with her family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
