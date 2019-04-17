Coos Bay
October 5, 1932 — April 12, 2019
Muriel Pearl (Cherry) Brainard was born in St. John, N.D., on Oct. 5, 1932, and passed away April 12, 2019, at the age of 86.
As a child, she moved to the Ordinance Depot and then to Hermiston. She graduated as Valedictorian from Hermiston High School in 1950 and from Good Samaritan School of Nursing in 1953.
After a semi-whirlwind courtship, she married Bill Brainard on Nov. 15, 1953, moved to Coos Bay and began a 44-year career in the nursing profession. She had lived in Coos Bay for the past 66 years.
Muriel worked as a nurse at a local clinic and two hospitals, and as health director for the Confederated Tribes. She was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi and supported many local service organizations with her time and money.
Her favorite hobbies were traveling and reading. She and Bill visited many states and several foreign countries. Hawaii was her favorite.
She is survived by her children, Skip (Susan) of Coos Bay and Brenda (Joe) of Eugene, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and her brother Jim Cherry (Loretta) of Albany.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, parents Glenn and Pearl Cherry, and two siblings, Bill and Ruth.
At her request, no services are planned.
Education was her passion and, if you would like, a remembrance can be made in her name to the Bill Brainard Scholarship Fund, c/o Brenda Brainard, 2106 Elysium Ave., Eugene, OR 97401.
