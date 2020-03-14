Pendleton
December 22, 1928 — March 9, 2020
Muryl Lewis Navratil, 91, passed away on March 9, 2020, in Walla Walla. He was born in Balfor, North Dakota, on Dec. 22, 1928, to Rudolf and Estella (Begordis) Navratil. As a young child, he and his mother contracted tuberculosis. Medical technology was in its infancy, and they were taken to sanitarium, where his mother died. His dad took the loss of his wife hard and passed shortly after. His brother, Fred, cared for him until the neighbors took him in, but upon turning 18, he struck out on his own.
He always loved to tinker and he loved cars, so in July 1944 he started working at the Ford dealership in Minot, North Dakota. The Korean War broke out and he enlisted Sept. 1, 1950. According to his recruiter, he was going to be a mechanic. Instead he ended up a Light Weapons Infantry leader with the rank of Sergeant on the front lines. Gravely wounded by mortar fire, he refused to leave his men. Finally, he had lost so much blood, they forced him to evacuate. The doctors wanted to cut off his leg, but he drew his service weapon and threatened to shoot the doctor until he agreed to leave it on. After many months in a military hospital, he returned to service and was put to work in a motor pool until his discharge on April 16, 1952. He was awarded a Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service medal with 1 bronze star and an AOM (Japan). He never spoke much about his time in the military, but his service became increasingly important to him in the last few years, never leaving home without wearing his Korean War Veteran hat.
After his discharge, he worked as a hired hand at a wheat ranch near Helena, Montana. It was there he met the love of his life, Shirley Ann Elam. She was the niece of the ranch owner, working there as a summer job. Sparks flew and after a very short courtship, they eloped on Sept. 15, 1953. They remained married until his death. He moved with his new bride to Pilot Rock, Oregon, where he took a job at the Oregon Fiber Mill (later US Gypsum). He worked there for many years, and left to work at the new Fleetwood plant as a production manager. The RV industry took a downturn the late 1970s and he left and pursuing his love of mechanical things, purchased a motorcycle dealership. He owned and worked at Hermiston Suzuki a few years. He later sold the business and worked for Smith Frozen Foods until he retired. He kept busy during retirement, volunteering at his church, working on cars and metal detecting.
A true jack of all trades, he never stopped learning. He could fix literally anything, and was the go-to guy if you needed something fixed. It didn’t matter what it was, he somehow just knew how to fix it. He was fascinated by electronics and learned TV repair. As a side job, fixed TVs for Nash’s Magnavox and electronic organs for Jack Mulligan Pianos. When computer technology was in its infancy, he had one of the first available home computers, a Commodore Vic 20.
Did I mention he loved cars? It was always his true passion. After moving to Pendleton in the early ‘60s, his love of cars often found him hanging around the local wrecking yard and he became good friends with the owners. He resurrected many broken cars, driving them until they were sold to finance the next project. Since he was there all the time anyway, when he retired the Lindell family put him to work driving the wrecker and running parts. His dream car was the 1957-1959 Ford retractable and became an expert at troubleshooting and making the complicated retractable top system work. He owned several retractables, finally settling on a 1958 model to restore and drive. It wasn’t just things mechanical that caught his eye. On a whim, he took a college class about making jewelry and stained glass and made many beautiful stained-glass pieces for friends and family.
He was very active in his church his whole married life, serving in several official positions and even more unofficial ones. He was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need.
The only thing he loved more than cars was family. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Denise Bell and April Navratil; and sons, Michael and Mark; brother, Fred (age 101), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by both parents, his brother, Lloyd, and a son, Morgan.
Visitation will be from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow with military honors at Olney Cemetery.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
