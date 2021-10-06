Myrla Elaine Cox of Irrigon, was born Feb. 2, 1939, in Selma, California, the daughter of Chester and Mardette (Williams) Kleinhammer. She passed away in Richland, Washington, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the age of 82.
Myrla grew up in Fresno County, California, attending school in Fowler, California. She graduated from Fowler High School in the late 1950s. She then joined the Air Force where she served for a short time. After her honorable discharge, she returned to Fresno County where she resided for several years. She moved to western Washington for a couple of years before settling in Eastern Oregon in 1968. She has been a resident of the Irrigon community for many years.
Myrla loved raising her Irish wolfhounds. She enjoyed horses, crocheting and working on ancestry.
Myrla married Arlie B. Tompkins in the late 1950s and from this union four children were born, Arlie, Adam, Allen and Dawn. The couple later divorced. She married John C. Cox in 1965. The couple divorced many years later.
She is survived by three sons, Arlie and wife, Diana Tompkins, Adam and wife, Jana Tompkins, Allen Tompkins; daughter, Dawn and husband, Mike Samson; eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; and brother, Keith Kleinhammer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Danny Kleinhammer.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.