Pendleton
January 24, 1942 — December 7, 2019
Myrna Pugsley, 77, of Pendleton, Ore., passed away Saturday night, December 7, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Caldwell, her father, Myrnie Caldwell, and her brother, Steven Caldwell.
Myrna is survived by her husband Rich of Pendleton, her two sons, Michael and Jeffrey of Gresham, Ore., and her three grandsons, Branden, Evan and Logan of Gresham.
Per Myrna’s request, there will be no funeral service.
