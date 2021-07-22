Milton-Freewater
Dec. 23, 1930 — July 12, 2021
Myrtle Jean Tucker, 90, the third of six generations in this valley, went home to be with the Lord in the early dawn of July 12, 2021, with her daughter by her side.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jean may be made to the American Red Cross, Shriners Hospital or charity of choice in care of Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
Myrtle Jean was born on the farm in Freewater, just below Barrett Station, on Dec. 23, 1930. Welcoming her were mom Neta Chenoweth Carter, dad Virgil Carter and brothers Earl and Harvey Chenoweth. She attended local grade school (cutting through the orchards) and was a member of Mac-Hi class of 1949.
Myrt, Myrtle Jean, Jean, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma had many hats and a life well lived! If you didn’t receive something knitted (booties, hats or dish cloths) then it may have been sewn, baked or canned! Or maybe she babysat you or your children and you shared “Wheel of Fortune” or her favorite, “Lawrence Welk.”
Jean was the “Best Secretary Ever.” The insurance business was her forte. She made many friends through the years and retired from Bisnett Insurance. Then Jean put on her traveling hat with the Baker Boyer Bunch. She also traveled with family and friends to snowbird in Yuma, cruise through the “Panama Canal” and even more adventures. Her smile and laugh were contagious, as was her kindness. She taught us perseverance, resilience and, most of all, love. She will be missed.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Neta Chenoweth Carter and Virgil Carter, and brothers Earl and Harvey Chenoweth. Jean is survived by her daughter, Annetta Knowles of Milton-Freewater; grandsons Joel Stroe of Newport, Oregon, and Jon Travis Stroe of Pendleton; and great-grandchildren Lydia, Noah, Chloe, Sydnae, Jayden and Allie Stroe.
