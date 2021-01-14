Pendleton
August 22, 1922 — January 11, 2021
Nadene Nelda Bork was born August 22, 1922, in Fruitland, Washington, to John and Ethel Sewell Thompson. She died January 11, 2021, in Pendleton, Oregon.
Nadene spent her early childhood in Fruitland, Washington, moving to the Yakima Valley in 1927, first to Outlook and then to River Bend Farm near Granger.
She met Herbert Bork at Walla Walla College (WWC) (now University) in 1941 and the relationship flourished while teaching school together in 1946 after Herbert returned from serving in WWII. The couple was married in 1947 and graduated from WWC in 1951.
Nadene taught elementary school, primarily first grade, for 38 years for the Upper Columbia Conference of Seventh-day Adventists and taught countless students to read in first grade at Harris Junior Academy in Pendleton. Prior to her retirement in 1988, she received the Zapara Award for teaching excellence, recognizing her many years of service to children and Christian education. She was a life-long member of the Seventh-day Adventist church.
After retirement she spent many years working alongside Herbert on their ranch in Nolin, Oregon, gardening and beekeeping. She spoke with saddle-makers from all over the world, took orders for hardware and attended leatherworker trade shows for their business, Bork Saddlery Hardware. She especially enjoyed camping, music, oil painting and family gatherings.
She is survived by Herbert, her husband of 73 years, of Pendleton, Oregon; and son Stephen and daughter-in-law De Ann, grandson Michael with wife Breanna and great-granddaughters Alexandria and Annika, and grandson Benjamin, all from Benton City Washington.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her memory to Harris Junior Academy in Pendleton.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnmortuary.com.
