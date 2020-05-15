Pendleton
September 29, 1933 — May 13, 2020
Nadine Martha Van Mechelen was born September 29, 1933, in Crescent City, California, and raised on the Klamath River and in Crescent City.
Nadine comes from a long line of Yurok traditional medicine and ceremonial leaders/fire keepers from the village of Rekwoi and the House of La’yeq located where the Klamath River meets the Pacific Ocean in the heart of redwood trees. Nadine is a Yurok tribal member.
She was a well known Native doll maker whose dolls can be found throughout the world. She loved traveling to Native art markets throughout the nation and meeting other Native artist and visiting with people she met.
She lived with her husband John for 52 years in Pendleton, Oregon, on the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation. She raised her children and developed lifelong friendships here. Nadine and John appreciated and were thankful that the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla embraced and accepted their family.
Nadine owned and operated Wind Song Gallery where she featured Native artists in downtown Pendleton. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to New Zealand and throughout the states and home to Klamath to visit with her family.
She loved searching through Native art magazines for ideas for her doll making and looking at home and garden magazines for recipes, garden and house decorating ideas. She also enjoyed sitting on her porch looking at her flowers, listening to birds and watching the deer passing through her yard.
Nadine had many close friends who she loved and who loved her, including Jimmy and Ervin Markham, Marie Dick, Virginia and Art Kruger, Nancy Niord, Karen Been, Sherri Moffet, Rosetta and Bruce Comstock, Margie Gunshow, and Margret Sams.
Nadine and her family offer a special appreciation to Yellow Hawk Health Clinic doctors and nurses and St. Mary's Hospital doctors and nurses for their wonderful and compassionate care. Thank you to Lavina Bowers, Susan Masten, Ciera Klopmeyer and Jimmy Markham for taking care of Nadine.
Nadine is preceded in death by her parents, Geneva and Emery Mattz; brothers Jack, Emery and Tony; sisters Betty and Janet; son David Franklin; daughter Diana Van Mechelen; and grandchildren Jeremy and Charlie Franklin.
She is survived by husband John Van Mechelen; sons Vincent Matlock, John Franklin and Paul Van Mechelen; sister/friend Lavina Bowers; brothers Marvin and Raymond Mattz; grandchildren Ashley Matlock, Stephanie Weldon, John Franklin Jr., McKenzie and Shelby Franklin, Ciera and Grant Klopmeyer, and Paul Jr., Amanda, Kyle and Mason Van Mchelen; great-grandchildren Kacen Zeckman, River, Truth and Wisdom Van Mechelen, Nakia Matlock, Donald and Cecilia Moore, Dorea, Deane and Kyson Brown, and Sam and Jeremy Jones; and many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
