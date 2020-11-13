Pendleton
March 15, 1934 — October 30, 2020
Nancy Jane Niord, 86, passed away on October 30, 2020. Nancy was born to Frances and James Haberlin on March 15, 1934.
She was born and raised in Seattle, Washington, where she met the love of her life, Mike RL Niord. They were married September 9, 1955. They lived in the Seattle area till the late ’60s when they moved to Pendleton, Oregon, where she settled in as a housewife.
Later when her children had started school she went to work for the Pendleton School District working in the high school kitchen. She then worked up to head cook until her retirement.
Nancy was a lifelong animal lover of all except snakes. She could run like a gazelle when she saw a snake. She always planted beautiful flowers each spring to enjoy all summer. She was also very talented at crafts. She made some wonderful quilts, did beadwork and was an excellent seamstress. Nancy loved to laugh and play with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as they kept her young.
Her husband Mike preceded her in death with his passing in March of last year. She is survived by her sister Mary Hanson (Dick) of Touchet, Washington, and brother Dave Haberlin (Janet) of Boston, Massachusetts; her children Mike (Annette) Niord of Pendleton, Oregon, Carrie (Yvonne) Niord of Adams, Oregon, and John Niord of Hermiston, Oregon; grandchildren Sarah, Heidi, Michelle, Ezra and Eli; and great-grandchildren Sydney, Bailey, Keefer, Addison, Taylor and Kennedy.
Her family will miss her very much. A memorial service will be held at a later date for both Nancy and her late husband, Mike.
