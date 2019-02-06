Hermiston
July 18, 1945 — February 3, 2019
Nancy L. Storms of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on July 18, 1945, in Tekoa, Washington, to parents James and Nellie Chilstrom Round. She died on February 3, 2019, in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 73 years.
Nancy was united in marriage to Duane Storms Sr. on November 16, 1965, in Norview, Virginia. They lived in the Spokane, Washington, area from the late 1960s until 1985. They moved to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1986 where they have lived since.
Nancy worked for over 15 years as a teacher’s aide, mainly at McNary Elementary in Umatilla, Oregon. She loved playing bingo and enjoyed traveling, especially to visit family. Nancy was a member of the Hermiston VFW Post #4750 Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Duane Storms Sr., Hermiston, Ore.; son Duane Storms Jr. and his wife Carol, Laramie, Wyo.; daughter Dana Tassie and her husband Rick, Hermiston, Ore.; brother James C. Round and his wife Connie, Spokane, Wash.; grandchildren Brody Storms, Delaney Storms and Nicole Graham and her husband Blake; and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Janice Fulks.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
Please leave online condolences for Nancy’s family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Arrangements by Burns Mortuary.
