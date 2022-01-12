Nancy Jane Lingle of Hermiston was born August 1, 1933 in Weldona, Colorado the daughter of John and Alice (Johnson) Pickett. She passed away in Hermiston on Tuesday January 4, 2022 at the age of 88 years.
Nancy has very fond memories of her childhood while living in Nunn, Colorado. At the age of 14, she moved to Damascus, Oregon where she graduated from high school. She then attended Oregon State University where she studied Home Economics and received her bachelor's degree.
Nancy married Dale LeRoy Lingle on March 20, 1955. The couple lived in Idaho, Washington and Oregon as Dale's career with the Bureau of Indian Affairs took them to many locations. Nancy worked with county extension service for several years before her children were born. In 1972, the couple moved to Umatilla County, Oregon where they have resided in the communities of Pendleton, Adams and Hermiston.
Nancy had a strong faith in God, enjoyed being involved in church activities and hosted bible studies for many years. She was an excellent cook, baker and seamstress, and was always willing to help those who were in need. She loved playing tennis with her friends and family, and she loved the pets she had throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, Dale; four daughters, Lorie and husband Gary Swearingen, Diane Lingle and husband David Rappoport, Devota Robins, and Eva and husband Patrick Temple; five grandchildren, Brian, Kevin and Nathanial Swearingen and Harrison and Kylie Temple; a sister, Dixie Floyd of Colorado, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Robert (Bob) Pickett and her sister, Patricia Brown.
A Private family celebration of life will be held. A Private interment will be in Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to: Nations, a ministry Nancy's niece has worked with for 35 years at https://give.cru.org/0364566
