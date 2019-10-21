Hermiston
August 2, 1928 — October 16, 2019
Nancy passed away peaceful in a respite home in Hermiston, Oregon, on October 16, 2019, with her son and his wife nearby. It was the end of a short, but hard, battle lost to cancer.
Nancy Margret Smith was born on August 2, 1928, in Portland, Oregon, the only child of Marjory (McFarlane) and Harrison Standish Smith in Portland, Oregon.
Nancy graduated from Grant High School and went on to attend the University of Oregon, where she earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees (ZTA sorority member).
Nancy’s teaching career began in 1951 in Philomath High School, where she taught math and English. She then taught at Oakridge High School then back to Portland where she taught at Grant High School. In 1959 she married Lester A. Leroux (originally for Walla Walla, Wash.) and they moved to Boardman, Ore., where they both taught at Riverside High School. While teaching in Boardman, she was the recipient of the Golden Apple Award. Nancy and Lester had two children, Leonille Ann (Leanne) and Michael Julien Leroux. Lester died 1984. Nancy continued teaching mathematics in Boardman until her retirement in 1993, a total of 42 years teaching. She was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution and the General Society of Mayflower descendants.
Nancy and Lester enjoyed traveling through Europe, Asia, and the U.S. She continued traveling after her retirement. In 1997 Nancy married Gordon V. Bickler DMD and moved to Salem, Ore. They spent 19 happy years together traveling the world. They visited China, Russia, and several African countries, and they also went to Dutch Harbor in Alaska where Gordon was stationed during WWII. They shared many great trips through the years until health issues grounded them. Gordon died in 2015, at the age of 94. She lamented — no more travels, but wonderful memories. Nancy decided to move closer to family and once again found herself in Eastern Oregon, living in Hermiston.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Harrison and Marjory Smith, first husband Lester Leroux, and husband Gordon Bickler. She is survived by her daughter Leanne, son Michael (wife Laurie) and one grandson, Julien R. Leroux.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston, Oregon, on October 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. with a graveside service to follow.
Please share memories of Nancy with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burn Mortuary is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
