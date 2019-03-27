Redmond
December 22, 1924 — March 24, 2019
Natalie Mae Jensen Anderson Constantine, 94, passed away peacefully in Redmond, Ore., on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She had been a resident of Pendleton since 1955 and resided her last two years in Redmond, Oregon.
Natalie was born Dec. 22, 1924, in Almira, Wash., to Carl and Helen Jensen. She grew up in Almira and Waterville, Wash., and attended Washington State University in Pullman. While at Pullman, she met her future husband, Lee Anderson. She quit school and went to work in the home economics department to help put Lee through veterinary school.
She loved being a veterinarian’s wife and had many great stories about their life together. Lee died in 1986 and Natalie traveled with friends throughout the United States. She remarried in 1992 to Jim Constantine, until his death in 1998.
Natalie was very active in her community. She belonged to the First Presbyterian Church where she was a trustee for several years. She had been co-chairman of the Christmas Cotillion, was a member of AAUW in her younger years and was very involved in her PEO group. She played golf and tennis well into her seventies. Bridge was her passion and she played several times a month. Natalie also volunteered at the Umatilla County Historical Society for many years.
As the mother of three active kids, Natalie was an avid sports fan and their best supporter. She and Lee spent many years and miles taking their kids and others to their sporting events. She was a classy lady who also enjoyed spending time at the family cattle feedlot or sitting on a bleacher seat watching numerous baseball and football games.
She was always there for her family with an open heart and kind non-judgmental attitude. She truly loved people and saw the good in them. She had a beautiful smile and an easy laugh. Her positive attitude carried her through life and she was always pleasant.
Natalie is survived by her three children: Rod Anderson, Pendleton, Oregon, Craig Anderson (wife Robyn), Coeur d Alene, Idaho, and Lori Anderson Johnson (husband Del), Redmond, Ore. She has five grandchildren: Luke Smith Anderson (wife Lavenda), KC Anderson, Shelby Randklev (husband Scott), Kelsey Johnson Nonella (husband Roger) and Ty Natalie Johnson. She was blessed with six great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 31 at 4 p.m. in the Roy Raley Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Private burial services will be held for family only on Monday, April 1. Donations can be made to the Umatilla County Historical Society, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave, Pendleton, OR 97801.
