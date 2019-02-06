Hermiston
August 8, 2002 — February 2, 2019
Viewing for Natalya Marie ”Tally” Martinez will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 3 p.m. with recitation of the rosary following at 7 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 8 at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston, with burial to follow at Hermiston Cemetery.
A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Natalya Marie Martinez left this world unexpectedly at the age of 16 on February 2, 2019. She was born in Hermiston, Oregon, on August 8, 2002, to Dianna Navejar and Michael Martinez Sr. and was eagerly awaited by her sister Marissa and brother Jordan.
Natalya grew up in the Hermiston and Stanfield area where she attended Stanfield Elementary School, Armand Larive Middle School and was currently attending Hermiston High School as a junior. Natalya was a lover of pets and fashion, and enjoyed dancing and listening to music. She was funny, outgoing and vivacious, but also introverted and introspective. She was a symbol of power, beauty and grace. She always showed a fierce loyalty to her family and friends. We will always remember her infectious smile, piercing eyes and loving personality. Her presence in our lives will be greatly missed.
When you think of Natalya, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should always be lived to the fullest.
Natalya is preceded in death by her great-grandparents Cruz and Juanita Correa, great-grandmother Santana Mariana Navejar, and great-grandparents Isidro F. Martinez and Francisca Salinas Martinez; great-uncles Porfirio and Reymundo Correa and Paul Pastora; and great-aunts Petra Hines, Luisa Rodriguez and Toni Hamilton.
She leaves behind her parents Dianna Navejar and Michael Martinez; sister Marissa Navejar (Cody); brothers Jordan Serrato (Jasmine) and Michael Martinez; grandparents Josie Correa and Tony Navejar (Irasema); uncles David Navejar and Danny Navejar (Chela); aunt Sonia Nash (Cory); cousins Brecella Nash, Brennin Nash, Aviana Navejar and Jacoby Navejar; grandmother Carol Chavez and grandfather Jose Mario Martinez; uncles Raymond and Anthony Hughes, Troy Pastora, and Albino and Jose Mario Jr. Martinez; aunts Jody Kipp and Melissa Martinez Benavidez; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Please leave online condolences for Natalya’s family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Arrangements by Burns Mortuary..
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.